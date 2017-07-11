Kilkenny City's new tour blends comedy, magic and history

A new ‘mis-guided’ tour of Kilkenny has been showing locals and tourists alike a different side to the Marble City in recent weeks.

‘Shenanigans — the Kilkenny City Walk’ blends comedy, magic, history, and fun as part of a jolly jaunt along the city’s Medieval Mile and its attractions. There’s no shortage of interesting anecdotes, fun facts, irreverent humour, and — as the name suggests — shenanigans.

The new walk, which launched in late June, is the brainchild of two businessmen, friends and fellow magicians Nevin Cody and Brendan Byrne. Nevin, born and bred in Kilkenny, is an award-winning professional magician, business trainer, mentor and speaker. Brendan is a full time professional comedy magician and entertainer.

The walk was developed to combine their years of experience in entertainment to bring fun, magic and laughter to the city streets and its visitors.

The idea behind the tour was to create an attraction that encourages people to explore the city, extend their stay and return again.

“Shenanigans Kilkenny City Walk is a fantastic introduction to the city to help you find your bearings and it will whet your appetite so much so that you will be inspired to further delve into the city’s riches and its people, both past and present,” say the Shenanigans team.

The new attraction is also available for private tours for reunions, clubs, conferences, tours and corporate outings. It can be an opportunity for team building, bonding and engagement. It operates five nights a week (Wednesday to Sunday) and starts at the main gate of Kilkenny Castle at 7.30pm.

The tour generally takes between 75 to 90 minutes. To guarantee your place and avoid disappointment, booking is recommended at www.shenaniganswalks.com.