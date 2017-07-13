Deaths in Kilkenny, July 13, 2017

Elinor Mountain Mableson

Elinor Mountain Mableson, Clonmoran, Shellumsrath, Kilkenny

Peacefully at her home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gus, daughters Sarah and Aoife, sister Fiona, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew, niece, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Funeral Service in St Canice's Cathedral, Kilkenny on Monday 17th July at 11am. Cremation will take place on Tuesday, 18th July at 12 noon, at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.

Bridget Grattan

Bridget Grattan (née Feehan), Drakelands House Nursing Home, Kilkenny Citt and late of Troyscourt and Nottingham, UK. She died in the loving care of all at Drakelands House, Bridget, pre-deceased by her husband Freddie and parents Denis and Jane Feehan, sadly missed by her niece Sandra Goggin (UK) and her husband Eddie, relatives and friends. Funeral Prayers on Friday (13 July) evening at 6.30 o'clock in Johnston's Funeral Home followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.