Summer programme at 'Comer Discovery Park

It’s summer, time to enjoy sunshine and a break from routine and where better to go than the Castlecomer Discovery Park where there is something to suit everyone.

The school holidays is a time to find ways of keeping children happy and grab the chance to go ‘screen free’ and get into the great outdoors!

Activities at Castlecomer Discovery Park are now open daily from 11am. There is adventure to be had as you walk through the treetops, with views of the River Deane on the Park’s famous tree top walk.

For the more adventurous there is Ireland’s longest over water zip line (300 metres), or try the Octagon, our high ropes challenge course.

Another popular addition to the park in recent years is the Magical Elf Village. This year the park has launched it’s woodland café ‘The Canopy Café’ which means parents can enjoy some delicious coffee and sandwiches while kids get climbing and balancing on the junior woodland course.

Visitors will also be able to try their hand at archery, the park’s newest activity. Nestled in the stunning woodlands of the park, your little ones and not so little ones can imagine they are Robin Hood. As well as being lots of fun there is the physical and mental benefits, it builds upper body strength, improves mental focus and coordination.

“We are looking forward to a really exciting summer season, all our instructors are trained and ready to help visitors take the leap off our zip line, manoeuvre the high ropes challenges on the Octagon and harness up for the tree top walk and climbing wall.

“For the less adventurous there is canoeing or pedal boating on our stunning lakes,” said Jo McCarthy, Activity Manager.

“We are especially pleased to have the new additions of the Canopy Café and Archery on site, there are also plans to extend the junior play area during the season. It’s easier than ever to book now also as we have introduced our new on line booking system at www.discoverypark.ie/

booking”, remarked Kathy Purcell, Castlecomer Discovery Park.

Activities are open daily, 11am (last bookings at 3pm).