Network Ireland Kilkenny is looking for new members

If you're a dynamic and professional woman looking for an opportunity to network and connect with like-minded people then Network Ireland Kilkenny is looking for you.

Network Ireland is a not for profit organisation set up over thirty years ago to represent, empower and support all dynamic, professional and entrepreneurial women in business.

The group ran successfully in Kilkenny for a number of years before it was disbanded. In February under the leadership of AnneMarie Hallinan the group was reformed and has taken on a new lease of life.

AnneMarie moved to Kilkenny just over two years ago and is working as the Group Director of Sales and Marketing at Flynn Hotels.

She explained that Network Ireland Kilkenny is ‘a great tool to get to know people’ and is also great for personal development.

The next meeting will feature Nicki Hoyne who was born and raised in Kilkenny. She started her career in events and sales management working with brands such as Nintendo and Diageo.

In 2009 she moved to London. As National Account Manager for Boots, Selfridges, House of Fraser, Elizabeth Arden and Coty Prestige she managed fragrance brands Marc Jacobs, Chloé, Calvin Klein, Balenciaga, Vera Wang and Juicy Couture.

After almost four years in London she was itching for a new adventure. She returned to Ireland to launch the French arm of the family business, Merlyn Showering. Although loving her time travelling in France Nicki felt the time was right to start her own business. In April 2014, My Shining Armour was born.

My Shining Armour has shipped to 33 countries, on five continents, featured on Irish TV shows; Xposé, The Late Late Show and IrelandAM and featured in British Vogue, Cosmopolitan UK, Grazia UK, Elle.co.uk, Image Magazine, Tatler Magazine, The Sunday Times Style Magazine, The Irish Times Magazine, Social & Personal and many more Irish publications.

Book your tickets now on http://bit.ly/2rcnJ1z

For more information see www.networkireland.ie