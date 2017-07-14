Deaths in Kilkenny, July 14, 2017

The late John Purcell

The death has occurred of John Purcell, Ballinlough, Carrigeen, Kilkenny.



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons Leonard, John and Richard, daughter Laura, brother Tom, sisters Liz and Catherine, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 6.00pm until 8.30pm. Arriving on Saturday at St. Kevin's Church, Carrigeen for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Nolan (née West)

The death has occurred of Mary Nolan (née West), 128 Assumption Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, peacefully, in the loving care of Anna and the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Mary, in her 94th year, beloved wife of the late Vincent and much loved mother of Tommy, Esther, Ann, Seamus, Carmel, Vincent, Francis, Paul, Eugene, Ber, Anthony, Gabriel, Imelda and the late Bridget and Paddy, sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3 o'clock on Friday (14th July) with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. John's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private on Saturday please.