Stunning Faberge eggs made in Kilkenny
Mollie Paling with her Fabarge egg creation which formed part of the Jewellery and Goldsmithing course graduates exhibition at the National Craft Gallery in Kilkenny last night
Craftsmanship and innovation of the highest standard was on display last night in the National Craft Gallery in Kilkenny city.
Graduates from the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland's jewellery and goldsmithing skills and design course produced individual Faberge eggs for their end of year exhibition.
The results are stunning.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on