Sunshine and smiles at O'Neill Centre in Kilkenny for opening of revamped play area

It was smiles all round at the O'Neill Centre on Friday for the opening of the recently revamped play area.

Mayor Michael Doyle officially opened the refurbishment children's outdoor learning area and the ribbon was cut by Trang Mai Lenehan.

Paula Rudkins, Service Manager at the centre welcomed all present and explained the importance and benefits of the new additions to the area - namely a wheelchair swing and a trampoline.

The works were made possible by a kind donation from Jimmy Lenehan and Mary Mahoney, whose daughter Trang Mai attends the centre.

The O'Neill Centre provides services for 180 young people and has a pre-school for children up to the age of six and provides a therapy service for older children with disabilities.

Ms Rudkins outlined how the centre is reliant on the goodwill and generosity of the local community.

“Every year we receive approximately €100,000 from local fundraising. This money is essential to us and enables us to provide the level and quality of service that we do,” she said.

Mayor Michael Doyle said that he was delighted and honoured to be at the centre and to help open the revamped space.

There was double reason for celebration last Friday as 39 bright youngsters also graduated from the centre and will go on to attend national school in September.