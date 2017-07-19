Riveting piece of theatre at Watergate, Kilkenny - Don't miss it

It is not usual for all facets of a theatrical performance to blend perfectly together on one night.

But that's exactly what happened with the Kings Of The Kilburn High Road at the Watergate Theatre when I went to see the epic drama on Thursday night of last week.

It was riveting theatre with a strong cast, excellent direction and a set to match the mood of this magnificent piece of theatre by Dublin playwright, Jimmy Murphy.

The action takes place during one afternoon and evening at a pub, as the characters drink to their fallen friend – The only one to make it home, albeit in a coffin.

Secrets are revealed and lies are uncovered and the sadness of their lives across the water is laid bare for the audience to see.

It continues this Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

The acting ensemble, made up of Paddy Behan, Brendan Corcoran, Terry Brennan, Joe Murray and Gerry Cody play off each other to wonderful effect and they are above all believable in their respective roles.

It would be a difficult task to pick out one for special mention as they were all immense from start to finish.

The humour is acerbic and side-splitting but the overall tone is one of loss, lost opportunities and bitterness.

They rethink the decisions that brought them to England. Lies are found out and consequences ensue as the day goes on.

This is a fast moving, no nonsense piece of writing by Murphy.

It is of course a story that is only too well known by many Irish people. Both those who left and those who stayed at home.

The wonderful, indefatigable Mary Cradock directs the play who said that the piece is very special, dealing as it does with emigration from Ireland and to an extent the lost Irish.

In writing this piece of theatre, Jimmy Murphy has painted a pretty gruesome picture of a story that is all too familiar to many Irish families including his own and in producing this masterpiece may have banished some of his own demons.

The play is on this Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights and if you want an enjoyable and thought provoking evening make your way down to Parliament Street. To book a seat ring the box office on 056 7761674 or email your request to watergateinfo@eircom.net