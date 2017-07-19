Kilkenny landmark Butler House has a fabulous new look - Check it out

Where else would you expect to find tea with a whiskey cream flavour but in our own Butler House, Upper Patrick Street, Kilkenny.

The new look for this architectural and historical gem was unveiled on Friday and it has that five star feel to it.

The grandeur, class and appeal have been retained with wonderful flourishes added to accentuate the elegance of Kilkenny's premier address.

There is a new front of house lobby-reception area but it is in terms of staff where the greatest transformation has taken place.

Chef Ger Dunne and his team are giving the ‘old lady of Patrick Street’ a new lease of life. He has come up with a mouthwatering menu. If its brunch, lunch, afternoon tea or that exquisite private dining experience in the evening you are after, as one of the country's finest chefs, he will deliver.

Already reservations are being made on a daily basis for bespoke wedding or important family gatherings or parties.

The key to Butler House's ascendancy is attention to detail like the parquet floors. The improvements are evident in every facet. With the magnificent Butler House Garden as a backdrop to the Tea Rooms restaurant the team are bringing the property to the next level, building on the hard work that went before.

Butler house is all about the personal touch. So call and see Ger Dunne and plan your big day and night.