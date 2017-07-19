Kilkenny cat mauled to death in housing estate

Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of animal cruelty which took place in a housing estate on the outskirts of the city on Friday afternoon.

According to witness reports the cat was thrown deliberately to a number of dogs by youths. The cat was viciously savaged to death in broad daylight on the green at Fatima Place causing distress to a number of passerbys who tried to intervene.

The youths fled the scene on foot.

Fiona Dunphy, who is the daughter of the cat's owner said that the community ‘were extremely upset and disgusted by this horrendous act of cruelty towards an innocent creature’.

“It literally happened right outside my parents’ home, which means that no animal is safe in the area. Most houses in the estate have dogs or cats and now people are fearful that their beloved pet could be next,” she warned.

“The incident has been reported to the gardaí, but sadly that does nothing to change the the awful way in which our poor cat spent her final moments,” said Fiona in a post on social media site, Facebook.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.