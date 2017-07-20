Deaths in Kilkenny, July 19

James (Jim) Coady

James (Jim) Coady Mile Post Slieverue who died on Wednesday 19th July peacefully at Rockshire Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family, Jim will be sadly missed by his loving wife Alice, sister Peggy, sister-in-law Breda, nieces, nephew, family and friends.

Reposing in Powers Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday 20th July, from 6.30pm with prayers at 7.15pm. Removal on Friday 21st July to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Treacy

Treacy (Blackwell, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny) 18th July 2017, in the loving care of Bridget and the staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Michael, pre-deceased by his parents Martin and Mary, sister Lil and brothers Martin and Sean, sadly missed by his sister Anne, brothers Willie, Paddy and Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny from 5 o'clock on Thursday (20th July) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation (www.irishheart.ie)