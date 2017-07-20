Kilkenny - Kells cycle race on August 26 for Cois Nore

Now heading into its sixth year, the Kells Kings and the people of Kells are gearing up for another year of raising much needed funds for Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre in Kilkenny City.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, August 26 with a cycle route to suit every level regardless of whether you are a leisure or keen cyclist.

Hundreds of cyclists are expected to peddle into Kells to take part in the 116km, 80km, 45km and 7.5 km routes, all of which start in Kells. With increasing numbers taking part cyclists are asked to register early at www.kellskings.ie.

The 116km route is a challenging route suitable for experienced cyclists that are up for a challenge. The routes are well marshaled and signposted.

The routes take the cyclists through some of Kilkenny’s most scenic and picturesque villages and countryside, before returning to Kells to a warm local reception.

The 80km goes to Inistioge village where the food stop will be. The 80km cyclists will then split from the 116km in the village and return through Thomastown further details will be on the website. The 45km cycle is an extended loop around the local villages on quiet country roads. The ever popular 7.5km fun cycle is suitable for all abilities of cyclists.

Ttake a trip to Kells for some welcoming smiles, wonderful atmosphere and a fun filled day. For further details visit www.kellskings.ie