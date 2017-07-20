Kilkenny nephew gives uncle gift of life with a new kidney

A Kilkenny man in his 30s has been given the gift of life by his loving nephew. Davy Hogan had no hestitation in making the decision to provide his chronically ill uncle with one of his kidneys.

His uncle Richie Hogan came out of hospital on Saturday after undergoing the operation.

In a Facebook post tonight, he told his incredible story which started in March 2015 when he was diagnosed with end stage renal disease (kidney failure).

"That meant going on dialysis, three days a week for hours hours at a time. You wouldn't wish it on your worst enemy," Richie said.

Talking about his nephew Davy he said: "The donor was no other than my nephew David Hogan, what a brave young man Davy was, never even flinched from the job at hand for one second.

"The kidney got hooked up and started working right away, surgeon said it was a big strong one," Richie added.

He got out of hospital last Saturday night and after getting a second check up today he said everything looks great.

"I'm so lucky to have such a great family and great friends supporting me. Last July we welcomed our son, Jake, into this world, this July I get a new lease of life, I can't wait for next July. The biggest thing I take from last week's experience is, you should always love your family, you can't do everything yourself but with them you can achieve anything," he said.