Deaths in Kilkenny, July 21, 2017

The late Frank Graham

The death has occurred of Frank Graham, Holdenstown House, Dunbell, Kilkenny.



Peacefully in the loving care of Archersrath Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Gladys and much loved father of Stuart & Beverly. Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Aisling, Matthew, Keith and Clive, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm on Friday. Funeral Service on Saturday at 4pm in St. John’s Church, John Street, Kilkenny. Burial afterwards in St. Kieran’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Archersrath Nursing Home. Donation box at the church.