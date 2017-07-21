Miss Kilkenny showcases the best Summer looks from Luxe Room

Miss Kilkenny, Niamh de Brún took time out of her busy schedule to take part in a photoshoot in the heart of the city.

The stunning blonde showcased a number of looks from the boutique, Luxe Room on William Street.

Properietor, Catherine O'Dwyer told the Kilkenny People that at the boutique ‘you will find only the most beautiful and individual pieces from fashion to footwear and fabulous accessories’.

“Always classic quality clothing, with an edge, infinitely wearable and with a selection of accessories to complement and complete every look, you will need to go no further,” she said.

“ We have everything from occasion wear to casual, specialised knitwear and leather to the best fitting and most flattering jeans on the market,” he added.

All of this is housed at No.1 William Street, a three storey town house full of charm and character, truly a style destination like no other.

Luxe Room is worth a visit for the selection alone, you will always leave feeling inspired and find yourself returning for that special piece again and again.

Outfits worn by Niamh include a Weill Paris soft pink dress with contrasting fabrics and matching edge to edge jacket, a Tresophie Italy fully lined dress with embroidered flowers and leaves, Nicola Sexton tomato red shoes and a hand painted straw hat from a selection by Italian designer Mirella Complit, a Goat UK red wool crepe dress and a Malina Copenhagen crepe suit jacket in hot pink with pants to match.