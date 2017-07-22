Anna launched on her maiden voyage on the River Nore

Friday, July 7, 2017

Nore Dragon Paddlers were overjoyed to welcome their new dragon boat to Kilkenny last Saturday and to announce her launch on the River Nore for the first time on Tuesday evening.

Nore Dragon Paddlers is a breast cancer survivors sports club which was formed in March 2016, 80% of members are breast cancer survivors. In the past year membership has grown from five members to 36.

The new boat was donated to the club by the first Irish breast cancer survivors dragon boat club, Plurabelle Paddlers, which is based in Grand Canal Dock in Dublin. Plurabelle Paddlers were formed in Ireland in 2010 by two survivors, Fiona Tiernan and Marian O’Dea.

They named their boats Anna and Livia and the club now has over 90 members, and have recently purchased a new dragon boat for the club. Sadly some years ago Fiona passed away, and in her honour and memory, Plurabelle Paddlers kindly donated one of their boats, Anna, to Nore Dragon Paddlers, as they are the most recently formed breast cancer survivor dragon boat club in Ireland.

“We are so honoured and happy to have this boat in Kilkenny because of its association with the origins of breast cancer survivor dragon boat paddling in Ireland.

“She brings with her a message and spirit of support and friendship between clubs and breast cancer survivors” said Anne Smart, who is a member of the club.

The specific movement of paddling a dragon boat was tested and proven by Dr Don Mc Kenzie, a sports medicine physician at the university of British Columbia, Canada. Paddling has been shown to play an important part in preventing and/or improving lymphedema, a chronic swelling of tissues that can occur due to breast surgery and/or radiation.

There is more positive news for the club as a brand boat is on its way from Germany to the banks of the Nore and will be launched soon thanks to the trojan fundraising effort of a group of people from Tullaroan and Aut Even Hospital who have raised €15,000 .

The club trains on the river Nore every Tuesday evening at 6pm and Saturday morning at 9am and welcomes new members.

If you are a breast cancer survivor dragon boat paddling is a safe, fun, accessible team sport which is beneficial for staying fit and healthy in a positive atmosphere of friendship and enjoyment.

No special equipment is needed as we supply paddles and buoyancy aids, all you need is a spirit of fun and adventure.

Check out the club's facebook page www.noredragonaddlers- kacc or more information available from Paula at 0872363298.