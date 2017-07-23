Kilkenny Graig Garden - Is this the most colourful shopfront in Ireland?

Kilkenny town, Graignamanagh has a new tourist attraction.

Visitors there are stopping to take photos of the floral display at the town's eastern restaurant,

Graig Gardens on Upper Main Street.

The shopfront and side entrance have around 200 hanging baskets on display.

The man behind all the greenery is known to everyone in the town as Arif.

He came to Graig nine years ago from Pakistan. He started with one small plant and every year, he added more and shows no sign of slowing down. Many feel he could be heading towards an entry in The Guinness Book of Records.

He gets up every morning at 5am to water all the plants and flowers.

"I do it in the early morning because there is no traffic and I am not bothering anyone. The last thing you want is people getting wet while walking under your hanging baskets," he said.

He loves Graignamanagh and has become a firm favourite with everyone there.

People in Graignamanagh are very proud of the display and are asking if Graig Garden is the most colourful shopfront in Ireland.