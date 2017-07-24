Galmoy, Kilkenny residents without water

Irish Water regrets that due a mechanical failure of a pump at the Galmoy Water Treatment Plant that customers in Galmoy and Rathdowney are without water. Approximately 3,500 customers are affected by this outage.

The pump is currently being worked on and is now expected to be resolved by 12 noon today (Monday) when supply will begin to be restored.

To address the temporary shortage a standing pipe will be available at the Johnstown National School in Johnstown from 9am on Monday morning until 8pm.

Customers are reminded to bring clean containers and to boil water taken from these stations before use, as a precaution.

Irish Water apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused and thanks them for their patience while crews work to repair the pump.

Customers can contact our customer care helpline 24/7 on 1850 278 278 or visit www.water.ie for further updates.