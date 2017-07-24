Deaths in Kilkenny on 22 and 23 July

Annie Carroll

The death has occurred of Annie Carroll(née Caroll)

Bawnmore, Johnstown, Kilkenny peacefully, at Tinny park Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy son James, daughter Joan, daughter-in-law Michelle, son-in-law Dave, grandchildren Michael, Niall and Megan, brothers Gerry and Tommy, sisters Nonie and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Monday evening from 5pm until 7pm, followed by removal to Crosspatrick Church, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Stella Hayes

The death has occurred of Stella Hayes (née Tobin)

Kilree, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny on Sunday peacefully at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, son Ricky, daughters Mary and Pauline, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters in law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Mary (Gibbons) residence at Baunskeha, Thomastown from 4 o'clock on Monday with rosary there at 8 o'clock that evening. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Patricia Connolly

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Connolly (née Kelly)

Upper Main Street, Gowran, Kilkenny on 23rd July 2017, in the excellent care of Anna and her staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Patsy, beloved wife of the late Jim and much loved mother of Noreen, John, Jimmie and Eileen, sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, brothers Frank (London) and Michael (Dublin), son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Triona and Frances, her grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son John's home, Redbog Road, Gowran. from 5 o'clock on Sunday with Rosary at 9 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Monday evening at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Gowran, arriving at 7.30 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Ossory Lourdes Pilgrimage Fund. Donation box in Church.

Bridget Maher

The death occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Maher (née Hennessy), Rathmacan, Tullaroan, Kilkenny on 22nd July 2017 at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Relict of Michael. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons Chris, Nicky, William, Michael, Paddy and Jimmy, daughters Brenda, Kitty, Mary, Ann, Patricia and Geraldine, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to Church of The Assumption, Tullaroan, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Tullaroan Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please.

Tony Shulver

The death has occurred of Tony Shulver, St. Mullins Rd, Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Theresa and family. Reposing at his home from 2pm today, Saturday. House private Sunday morning please. Removal at 11.30am Sunday morning to arrive at The Abbey Hall, Graignamanagh for Funeral Service at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or donations if desired to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care team. House private Sunday morning. Please come and meet Theresa and the family for refreshments after the burial in Gahan's Pub, Tinnahinch.