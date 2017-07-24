Kilkenny Arts Festival needs you

Kilkenny Arts Festival are looking for a team of dedicated volunteers aged 15 years and older for a variety of roles up to and throughout the ten day festival. So if you're interested in the Arts, have some free time, and would like to meet like-minded individuals whilst contributing to something special then this could be for you. We're happy to work around your interests and availability and full training will be provided. Visit our website for application forms: www.kilkennyarts.ie or call the office on 056 776 3663