Deaths in Kilkenny on July 24

John Maher

The death has occurred of John Maher, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his sisters Pat Lalor and Kathleen Lambe. John will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons Padraig and Sean, daughers-in-law Orla and Hannah, grandchildren Aisling, Eoin and Rory, sister Alice, brothers Eamon and Ollie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Tuesday. Vigil prayers and osary on Tuesday evening at 8pm. Family time on Wednesday morning. Funeral arriving at Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining cemetery. No Flowers Please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Kathleen Gibson

The death has occurred of Kathleen Gibson (née Ryan), Trencherdstown, Tullaroan, Kilkenny/Fethard, Tipperary. Formerly of Kerry Street, Fethard. Requiem Mass today, Tuesday, at 11am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Fethard.

Maura Brennan

The death has occurred of Maura Brennan, Rathclevin, Woodsgift, Kilkenny and Donnybrook, Dublin, peacefully at St. Mary's Centre Merrion Rd. Dublin. Deeply regretted by her brothers Liam and Jimmy, sister Kitty, niece Maria, grand nephew Liam, grand niece Sara, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Tuesday evening from 6 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Graine arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.