Kilkenny housing progress - 119 buildings under construction

A total of 119 buildings are currently under construction in Kilkenny according to new data released.

While the average property price in Kilkenny is €182,222, according to the latest edition of GeoView published today by GeoDirectory. That's an increase of €21,382 since the June 2016.

Geoview said the gulf between the housing market in Dublin and the rest of the country can be seen clearly when the average national property price is examined.

The national average house price for the year was €250,188, an increase of almost €23,739 since last year. When Dublin is removed from the figures, the national average property price falls to €175,782. The average residential property price in Dublin now stands at €404,911, this is €40,628 above the price this time last year.

This is well above the averages for the rest of the country with the next highest average price recorded in Wicklow (€316,057). Longford, where the property market has been one of the poorest performers recorded the lowest average price of €92,084.

The survey found 4.2% of properties in Kilkenny were vacant