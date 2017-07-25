Mullinavat, Kilkenny development will create up to 30 jobs

Mullinavat has received a much needed boost with plans for a new 24 hour supermarket and filling station just off the motorway and adjacent to the town centre.

It will provide at least 30 new jobs for the area and local councillor, Eamon Aylward has welcomed the news and said it will be good news for the area.

“Anything that brings new life to Mullinavat is good for everyone,” he said.

A planning application has been submitted to Kilkenny County Council for the development at Garrandarragh, Mullinavat by Mr Peter Purcell.

The planned convenience store will include a food court with cafe, restaurant and take away.

An indoor play area; tourist information panels, toilets, changing and shower facilities will be provided.

External facilities and works will include picnic, play, amenity and rest areas, bicycle parking, car and HGV parking spaces, electrical vehicle charging points along with upgrading the entrance linking the road into the centre of Mullinavat.