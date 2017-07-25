Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon announce world premiere of latest film, The Breadwinner

Oscar-nominated Cartoon Saloon are delighted to announce the world premiere of their latest film ‘The Breadwinner’.

​It was announced today that the film will have its world premiere at the Toronto​ International Film Festival in September 2017. The film will premiere in the UK and Ireland in early 2018. This animated feature is directed by Nora Twomey (co-director of Best Animation Academy Award nominee ​The Secret of Kells) and is a co-production with Canada’s Aircraft Pictures and​ Luxembourg’s Melusine Productions in association with Angelina Jolie’s jolie pas productions.

“On behalf of the entire cast and crew of ‘The Breadwinner,’ I am absolutely delighted that the film will premiere at TIFF,” said Nora Twomey today.

“ Toronto is home to so many of our talented team and is where the idea to adapt the book was first formed. This will complete a full circle for The Breadwinner film and I hope audiences enjoy it as much as we've enjoyed making it.”

Based on the best-selling novel by Deborah Ellis (2.5 million copies sold worldwide across 25 languages) who also wrote the screenplay along with Anita Doron, ’The Breadwinner’ centres on a young Afghan girl who cuts her hair and disguises herself as a boy, to support her family after the Taliban imprison her father.