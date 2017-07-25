Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon announce world premiere of latest film, The Breadwinner
Director Nora Twomey hopes that audiences will enjoy the film as much as the team enjoyed making it
Artwork from The Breadwinner
Oscar-nominated Cartoon Saloon are delighted to announce the world premiere of their latest film ‘The Breadwinner’.
It was announced today that the film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2017. The film will premiere in the UK and Ireland in early 2018. This animated feature is directed by Nora Twomey (co-director of Best Animation Academy Award nominee The Secret of Kells) and is a co-production with Canada’s Aircraft Pictures and Luxembourg’s Melusine Productions in association with Angelina Jolie’s jolie pas productions.
“On behalf of the entire cast and crew of ‘The Breadwinner,’ I am absolutely delighted that the film will premiere at TIFF,” said Nora Twomey today.
“ Toronto is home to so many of our talented team and is where the idea to adapt the book was first formed. This will complete a full circle for The Breadwinner film and I hope audiences enjoy it as much as we've enjoyed making it.”
Based on the best-selling novel by Deborah Ellis (2.5 million copies sold worldwide across 25 languages) who also wrote the screenplay along with Anita Doron, ’The Breadwinner’ centres on a young Afghan girl who cuts her hair and disguises herself as a boy, to support her family after the Taliban imprison her father.
