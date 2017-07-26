UPDATE: Arrest imminent in cow killing incident in Callan

An arrest is expected to take place over the coming days in connection with an alleged incident of joyriding where a jeep was deliberately driven at calves, killing two and injuring several others.

The shocking incident, which took place on farmland close to Kilbride on the outskirts of Callan, was reported to gardaí on Friday morning. An investigation is taking place and a jeep was found burned out a short time later close to Kilkenny City.

It is understood that a suspect has been identified and gardaí will make an arrest over the coming days.