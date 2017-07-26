Kilkenny goldsmith designs and makes Killarney mayor's chain of office

A highly talented Kilkenny goldsmith is a big hit in the Kingdom. Catherine Conroy has just designed the chain and crest for the newly created position of Mayor of Killarney Municipal District.

She won the right to make and create the chain of office after a huge number of entries from Ireland and abroad in an open call by the Kerry local authorities.

The chain and crest were recently unveiled to wide acclaim in Kerry. They replaced the previous crest for Killarney Town Council's first Citizen.

Catherine Conroy was delighted with the reaction to her work. The hallmark of her work is the ability to create classic contemporary jewellery using gold, palladium and sterling silver combined with precious gemstones, diamonds and vitreous enamels.

Working from her Kilkenny city based studio all Catherine’s jewellery is made and finished by hand using traditional goldsmithing techniques.

Catherine’s jewellery designs are dynamic, bold, sculptural works of wearable art. She finds inspiration for her jewellery in the shapes, patterns and cycles that can be found in the natural world. She also draws great inspiration from the tribal artefacts of pre-Columbian cultures. Her interest in how these ancient civilizations lived and understood the world around them began during her years spent living in Canada and informs the aesthetic of her work today. The tools and ornaments such as discs, arrows, whorls and feather shapes of these societies are reoccurring motifs in her jewellery designs.

A graduate of the Crafts Council of Ireland’s Goldsmithing Skills and Design Course and a Jewellery and Metalsmithing BFA graduate of Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, Catherine’s work has been exhibited in the RDS National Crafts Show 2010, 2011, 2015 and has been shortlisted for the Future Makers Awards 2012.

Catherine’s jewellery has also represented Canada at the Concours International des Jeunes Createurs de Mode 2000, Paris and was shortlisted for the American Craft Museum Horizon Award 2002.Catherine is also a member of the Made in Kilkenny bespoke craft collective and a registered member of the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland.

The quality of craftsmanship and design combined with the timeless integrity of the materials Catherine uses makes her jewellery creations works to be worn and treasured.