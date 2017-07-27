Finding your optimium health through nutrition

Kilkenny woman, Linda Murray has recently started her own business offering nutritional advice for a wide range of conditions.

The health practitioner, who works with Glenville Nutrition, a leading UK company, sparkles when she speaks about the benefits of food. She is full of vitality and energy, is fit and trim, and is an obvious example of the benefits of eating well and not succumbing to stress.

However the 42-year-old who has a Food Science degree from Dublin Institute of Technology admits that she has had her share of health concerns - from allergies as a child to fertility issues as an adult.

Put simply, she practices what she preaches and the results are apparent. Her approach is no-nonense and firm but the tone that it is delivered is gentle making it more palatable to digest.

She shares a number of her tips which if incorporated into daily life will provide results.

Breakfast is king

We all know it but many of us do not give breakfast the time and thought that it deserves.

Linda explains that a healthy breakfast replenishes blood sugar (glucose), giving you the energy to start the new day. Glucose is the preferred food for brain cells, and many studies confirm that eating breakfast improves concentration and productivity all morning.

Another recommendation is to always eat complex carbohydrate together with protein, at every meal and snack, for optimal blood sugar balance and sustained energy and at least half your plate at lunch and dinner should be vegetables.

Linda has ten top healthy eating tips which will help people to remain in tip top shape.

Make time to eat

- Eating while stressed is bad for digestion. Poor or weak digestion means that you'll absorb and assimilate nutrients less efficiently.

- Little time to get your digestive juices flowing can lead to indigestion - cramps, wind and bloating and leave you feeling more stressed.

- Create time for yourself - slow down, relax, enjoy and don't make eating a chore.

Stay hydrated

- Our bodies are made up of two thirds water - which is needed for nearly all metabolic processes of the body

- Tea, coffee, caffeinated, soft drinks and alcohol all have a diuretic effect - that means that you will lose even more fluids - so cut back

- Drink at least six to eight glasses of water a day, first on rising then others before each meal and snack

Keep blood sugar (glucose) levels balanced

- The hormone insulin is released when blood glucose levels start to rise

- It helps sugar enter cells to create energy for intermediate use and builds fat stores when excess sugar is eaten and not used up as energy

- Eating slow-releasing foods means insulin is released more gradually and there is less opportunity for fat to be deposited

- Keeping blood sugar levels more even will reduce the risk of disease such as insulin resistance, diabetes, circulation and heart problems - to name but a few

Avoid sugar

- Excess sugar turns to fat and is added to many processed foods. But beware of the ‘No Added Sugar’ as these foods may use artifical sweeteners.

- These are unnatural chemicals which may add to your toxic load, contributing to fatigue, headaches and skin breakouts.

Eat protein with complex carbs at every meal

- Protein foods such as nuts, seeds, dairy products, fish, pulses and meat take longer for our digestive systems to process and help us to feel fuller for longer.

Fuel up frequently

- Keep blood sugar fluctations to a minimum

- Eat little and often

- the right foods at regular intervals will keep energy levels constant

Eat fat to lose fat

- Good fats are also called essential fatty acids as they are only obtained from your food and are needed for hood health.

- These include omega 3's and 6's and are found in oily fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines, seeds and nuts

Exercise is essential

- Weight loss without exercise is not going to be too successful just as exercising fequently while eating the wrong foods can be a recipe for poor health.

- Exercise also helps to reduce stress and it lowers the risk of developing cardiovascular disease

Feel positive

- If you eat a healthy diet 80% of the time, you can enjoy the occassional treat and not feel guilty about it.

- If you have a bad day give yourself a break and start again tomorrow.

Linda works for Glenville Nutrition and specialises in fertility, digestion, stress and women's health. She offers laboratory nutrition and health tests as well as a number of courses including

Lose Fat Around The Middle and a course on Osteoporosis.

For more information call (056) 7817044 or email clinic@glenvillenutrition.ie