Derby Rose has Kilkenny connections - Sarah Ann honours her grandmother’s wish

It seems we have a second rose to support at the annual Rose of Tralee as the Derby representative has very strong Kilkenny connections.

Sarah Ann Kelly's roots are Mullinavat and she is a regular visitor to the Kilkenny town to see her relations - One of whom is her aunt, local shopkeeper Alice Knox who runs Brogan's on Main Street.

Her mother Ann Marie emigrated from the village in 1983 to become a nurse in Surrey. She married Dermot Kelly, and they have a family of four children.

Sarah Ann is the eldest grand-daughter of the late Michael and Margaret (nee Ryan) Knox, a farming family from the village.

It was her grandmother's wish for Sarah Ann (27) to enter the competition as she is the eldest of ten grandchildren. Sarah Ann is a primary school teacher in Cheltenham.

Sarah Ann has two sisters Aoife and Roisin and a brother Jack.

Aoife is a recruitment consultant, Jack is studying accountancy at Birmingham University and Roisín is studying for her A levels.

Sarah's father, Dermot is from Limerick and of Roscommon stock. For 27 years he served as a director for AIB in the Midlands. He is now Managing Director for St Philips Nursing home.

Four years ago, Sarah almost lost her life in an horrific car accident which caused significant damage, including splitting her sternum and causing problems for her head and back. It was only this year that Sarah was in a position to enter the Rose of Tralee - fulfilling her grandmother's wish.