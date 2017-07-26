Revealed: Luckiest town in Kilkenny to buy your Lotto ticket

THE luckiest town to buy your Lotto ticket has been revealed after a comprehensive analysis by the Kilkenny People on prize money won across the county over three decades.

Almost €30 million in prize money has been won through buying tickets in shops since 1988 in the county - with the biggest win in 2007 when a jackpot worth over €8.6 million was won. The ticket was sold at the time in the former Statoil filling station on Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny.

National Lottery HQ was asked for all Lotto wins in the county over €50,000 and the figures provided revealed that there have been 28 wins thus far.

Kilkenny City is the luckiest place in the county to buy a Lotto ticket with the area's shops boasting twelve wins since the late 1980s and a total prize money of over €18.3 million.

The second luckiest place to buy a ticket is in Thomastown with four wins coming to €4,987,462. The biggest prize was claimed in 2010 which saw a jackpot of just over €2.3 million won. Other lucky towns include Castlecomer, Ballyragget and Callan, all of which have had three wins.

Castlecomer has seen €890,953 in prize money won, Ballyragget's total figure is €850,999 and Callan's three wins came to €3,864,873 with the most recent coming in 2004 when over €3 million was won from a ticket sold at the time at Kerwick's Newsagents.

Graignamanagh has had two wins which include a prize of €438,000 all the way back in 1988 and most recently in 2000 for a prize worth €253,947.

Paulstown has had a lowly one win and it came last year and amounted to €229,606 with the winning ticket sold in the Applegreen at the Paulstown Junction 7 on the M9.

The Lotto wins do not include Kilkenny winners where tickets were bought outside the county, nor does it include winners from the county where tickets were bought online.

Meanwhile tonight's (Wednesday's) National Lottery jackpot is worth an estimated €4.5 million.