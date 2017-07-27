Deaths in Kilkenny, July 27, 2017

The late Nora Ryan

The death has occurred of Nora Ryan (née Brennan), Clinstown Rd., Freshford, Kilkenny



Late of Gahard, Co. Kerry, London, Harlow, Barton Mills, Suffolk, England. At her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, daughters Madeleine, Marie, son Patrick, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford, with Rosary on Monday evening at 8 o'clock. Funeral prayers on Tuesday morning at 9.45 o'clock followed by removal to St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown, for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care. Donation box in Church.