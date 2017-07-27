Graignamanagh, Kilkenny car park becomes a tourist attraction

What started out as a plan to build a car park to service a supermarket has turned into a new tourist attraction for Graignamanagh.

For the first time in living memory the full extent and former grandeur of Duiske Abbey complex is evident for all to see.

Michael Doran of Doran's SuperValu in the centre of the town had long been restricted because of lack of parking.

After doing a deal with a local property owner, he removed the three derelict houses that face on to the Quay while retaining the original window sills which can be used as seating.

The main piece of the work was to expand the original wall from the abbey down to the river and this has been done in a sensitive manner with the help of archaeologists and a conservation architect.

“It has taken four years and it is beginning to look well,” Michael Doran said.

He will celebrate 35 years in business next month and this will coincide with a complete revamp of the inside of the supermarket and the opening of the 22 space car park. Half of the space in the car park cannot be touched for conservation reasons. And a number of stones used in the construction of the original window frames, brought from England in the middle ages will be put on display in the new look SuperValu.