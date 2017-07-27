Kilkenny men much more likely to remarry after divorce - Census 2016

Census 2016 recorded 26,078 families in County Kilkenny, an increase of 1,038 (4.1%) on the 2011

figure. In April of last year, 38.1% of those aged 15 years of age and over living in the county were single (29,495 people),

compared to 41.1% in the State overall. A further 37,969 people (49.0%) were (first-time) married,

compared to 46.0% nationally.

The number of divorcees increased by 381 to 2,020, and accounted for 2.6% of those aged 15 and

over. The 4,181 widowed persons comprised 5.4% of those aged above 15 years.

There were 1,295 remarried persons in the county. Males were much more likely to remarry after

divorce, with 44.9% doing so, compared to just 33.8% of females.

Census 2016 marked the first time that this relationship category was recorded in an Irish census,

following the enactment of civil partnership legislation. There were 62 people in this category in

County Kilkenny and 4,226 in the State overall.

The number of people living alone in the county increased by 344 to 7,662, that equates to 7.9% of all those living

in private households. Of these, 3,203 were aged 65 and over, with women accounting for 60.2%.