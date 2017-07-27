BREAKING: High profile garda operation underway in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny have launched an operation to target burglary and related crime in the area.

This operation is designed to prevent, intercept and detect offenders committing burglaries and thefts in the Kilkenny area.

The operation is in response to an upwards trend in burglaries and thefts in June and July of this year.

Over the coming weeks gardaí will be conducting high visibility road checkpoints and patrols as well as covert operations in an effort to thwart the activities of criminals targeting Kilkenny and the Southeast.

