Deaths in Kilkenny on July 27

Pierce Walton

The death has occurred of Pierce Walton, Dean Cavanagh Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny

Pierce passed away on Thursday the 27th of July 2017 (in the loving care of Ann and the staff of Drakelands House Nursing Home). Beloved husband of the late Frances and much loved father of Tommy and Madeline. He will be sadly missed by his son, daughter, sister Marjorie, in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Geoffrey Hogan

The death has occurred of Geoffrey Hogan, 2 Emmet Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, sadly missed by his loving family, nephews and nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 7 o'clock on Friday with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 9.45 o'clock followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.

Mícheál Brennan



The death has occurred of Mícheál Brennan, Deans Court, Waterford Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Jenkinstown, Kilkenny on July 27, at St. Luke's Hospital, sadly missed by his sisters Breda, Margaret, Alice and Terry, brothers Peter, Dominic and Oliver, brothers-in-law Shem, Eamonn, Pat and Martin, sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 5 o'clock on Friday (28th July) with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Assocoiation, Kilkenny Branch, at Claddagh Court, Kilkenny.