TechThursday in Kilkenny to hear of city's tourism potential

An expert guest panel from Ryanair, Indigo and Biz Locator will provide insights into the growing Travel Tech economy in Ireland and subsequently its industry potential for Kilkenny.

Moderated by Alan Costello of the NDRC the panel discussion takes place at the Medieval Mile Museum on Thursday, August 3 from 7pm admission is free but you must get a ticket through traveltechkk.eventbrite.ie

The upcoming event also promises some key announcements that show how the city can be capitalised upon for enterprise.

#TechThursdayKK monthly events have grown from strength to strength. Established in October 2015 during Start-Up Ireland week, by the following year in November 2016 #TechThursdayKK was the precursor event to the Kilkenomics Festival, its discussion ‘Designing a unique digital proposition for Kilkenny’s economy’ packed the Set Theatre in Kilkenny with Colm O’Regan facilitating the panel.

John Cleere, the founder of #TechThursdayKK owns ‘Red Lemonade Creative’; a digital and graphic design agency in the heart of Kilkenny City. He explains the rationale for why he set up the monthly event: “Kilkenny has many benefits to exploit; from strong infrastructure, cultural events and affordable housing to a great quality of life. Kilkenny is a well kept secret in terms of its industry potential and we intend on changing that. #TechThurdayKK is a reaction to the lack of support and regional development in Kilkenny with regards to new industry. Kilkenny has one of the lowest tax returns in the region, our aim is to develop new industry with an enterprise led approach. The objective is to promote Kilkenny as a viable location for tech enterprises in which to start or scale new businesses”.

Perfectly pitched in advance of the August Bank Holiday before the travelling massive begins, the #TechThursdayKK event is taking place in the Medieval Mile Museum; Kilkenny's newest visitor attraction, located in the heart of the city. Tickets are free but booking is essential, tickets via Event Brite at traveltechkk.eventbrite.ie