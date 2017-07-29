Kilkenny man dies in tragic incident while out walking with horse

A Callan man was tragically killed in an accident while out walking in the Ballintaggart area on the Tipperary/Kilkenny border yesterday.

Tom O' Dwyer (56) was walking with his daughter and a horse, when it's believed he sustained a kick from the horse.

Mr O' Dwyer of Cappagh, Callan, was well known locally and in equestrian circles. He is survived by his wife Joanne, daughter Emma, father Bill, family, neighbours, and friends.

Funeral arrangements

Reposing at his home on Monday, July 31, from 2pm with Funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, arriving at 8pm approx.

Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.