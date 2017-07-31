Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Glengoole

Gardaí are investigating a fatal hit and run road traffic collision that occurred at Poynestown, Glengoole yesterday evening.

The collision happened at approximately 10.20pm. A 68-year-old male was fatally injured and all indications at this stage are that the deceased was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop. The body of deceased remains at the scene, the road has been closed between Ballysloe and Glengoole for technical examination and local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any person who can assist with the investigation of this fatal hit and run road traffic collision, to contact them at Thurles Garda Station on 0504 - 25100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.