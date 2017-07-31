Thousands of euro of cocaine seized on Freshford Road

Approximately €8,000 worth of cocaine was seized from a premises on the Freshford Road on Sunday evening.

The address on the outskirts of the city was searched as part of a planned garda operation which has targeted a number of locations around the city and county in recent days.

A man in his early twenties was arrested on Monday and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station where he is being questioned by detectives.

On Friday night a further six premises were searched at a number of locations and a number of seizures of cannabis and cocaine were made.

One male in his forties was also detained in relation to the sale and supply of cannabis.