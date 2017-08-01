Kilkenny's Myles makes it 'two for the show' at Elvis festival
Festival took place in Hacketstown at weekend
Kilkenny's Myles Kavanagh with his award
Pictured is one happy local man Myles Kavanagh, who managed to once again win the Best ETA Novice Winner at the Elvis Roots Festival at the weekend.
This is the fourth year that the festival celebrating Elvis has taken place in Hacketstown. Presley's ancestor, William Presley, left the town in 1775.
Kilkenny's number one fan of the King was no doubt dancing in his blue suede shoes later that night after another fantastic event.
