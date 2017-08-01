Deaths in Kilkenny, August 1, 2017

The late Pauline Byrne (née Burke)

The death has occurred of Pauline Byrne (née Burke), Killeen, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny and Newtownshandrum, Cork.



Pauline died peacefully in the care of the staff of Castelcomer District Hospital and her family yesterday, Monday 31st July. Deeply regretted by her husband Jim, her children Jimmy, Josephine and Ann, her five grandchildren, her family and her friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm today. House private Wednesday morning please. Rosary and prayers at 8.20pm approx this evening (Tuesday). Removal at 10.30am Wednesday morning to arrive at Duiske Abbey at 11am for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Lismaconnelly Cemetery, Myshall, Co. Carlow. Family flowers only please.

The late Susan Doherty (née O'Brien)

The death has occurred of Susan Doherty (née O'Brien), Milltown, Glenmore, Kilkenny.



On 29th July 2017. Susan, loving wife of the late Richie, daughter of Tim and Daphne, mother of Simon, Sarah and Glenn. Deeply regretted by her loving family relations, neighbours and friends.

Funeral to arrive to St James' Church, Glenmore for 11am Requiem Mass on Saturday, 5th August, followed by a private cremation service.

The late Tom Greaney

The death has occurred of Tom Greaney, Rathkieran, Mooncoin, Kilkenny.



Beloved husband of Ann and much loved father of Valerie and David. Pre deceased by his son Norman, his brother Jack and sister Mai.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Jim and Bob, extended family, relatives and friends. Removal from University Hospital Waterford on Tuesday at 6 pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10 am with funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery, Kilkenny. Arriving at 12:15 pm approximately. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.