Local writer devises Submerged for Alternative Kilkenny Arts

Based on an original piece created by Kilkenny scribe Martin Matthews, ‘Submerged’ is a new interdisciplinary piece written and directed by Natasha Everitt.

Submerged roams the depths of the human mind through the use of film, live performance, contempory dance and poetry.

The work was filmed by Mick Fortune and contains a three member cast of Jessica Rowell, Chloe Quilty, and Natasha Everitt.

According to Mr Matthews who devised the original piece the performance details the psychological journey of a young woman dealing with tumultuous nature of her life, issues of the psyche and the struggle to come to terms with what it means to live.

It contains an abstract narrative told through film, poetry, contemporary dance and sound.

Mr Matthews explains that ‘Submerged’ is a visual feast that will ‘close your ears and open your eyes, to the light resonating between spheres of reality’.

Martin Matthews is a local writer who is well known for his involvement in the amateur drama scene in Kilkenny and is an active member of the Barn Owl Players. It is his first time writing a piece for production. He is also an expert in the field of mental health and is the co-ordinator of SHINE Discovery Resource Service, which supports people affected by mental ill health.

Springing onto the Irish arts scene in 2014 Natasha Everitt has made an interesting name for herself by writing, directing and performing in innovative and creative works such as; Animadversion; Threads; Storybooks and Stockings Burlesque; and Tick Tock. She has a tenacious passion for new writing, new performance, and new outlooks on society, Natasha specialises in making the face a of Irish theatre a whole new beast to tame.

Submerged runs for one show only at Barnstorm theatre on August 8 at 8pm, admission is €5 Euro on the door.