Violent assault on John Street in Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses following a violent assault in the city centre earlier this month.

The attack took place on John Street at approximately 3am on July 23.

The victim, who is in his twenties, was approached by two males. He was punched in the face and he was knocked to the ground and kicked while on the ground. The injured man received medical treatment following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000