BREAKING: Suspect charged in connection with Kilkenny sexual assault

A man has appeared in court charged with the sexual assault of a young woman in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood that the woman in her twenties was on her way home after a night out when she attempted to hail down a taxi. A vehicle stopped and the woman got into the car in the belief that it was a taxi, which it was not.

The woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted at Pococke, Kilkenny.

A man in his forties appeared before a special court sitting yesterday evening charged with sexual assault. He was remanded in custody with consent to bail to September 19.

Bail conditions include that the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stay out of Kilkenny save for court appearances and consultations with his solicitor, that he have no contact with the alleged injured party, that he surrender his passport, that he sign on three times weekly at a named garda station and that he provide a mobile phone number and make himself contactable to gardaí.

Garda James McGuill told the court that the State are awaiting directions from the DPP and that a file is currently being prepared for the DPP.