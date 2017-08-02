Local TD launches 'uniting Ireland' committee report

Local TD Kathleen Funchion today launched the committee report 'Brexit and the Future of Ireland: Uniting Ireland and its People in Peace and Prosperity'.

The committee, made up of Senators, TDs, and MPs, examined the significant challenge of Brexit, its impact across Ireland, and a constitutional obligation on the Irish Government to promote Irish Unity.

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow-Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion, who is the Good Friday Agreement co-chair, said that partition had failed both the citizens and the economy.

“The imposition on Brexit, against the will of the people, is a serious challenge to our economy, our agreements, and to the rights of citizens. It once again highlights the undemocratic nature of the union and the economic madness of continued partition," she said.

“Partition has failed citizens and the economy. The Good Friday Agreement provides for a peaceful and democratic pathway to unity.

“The cross party findings and recommendations reflect the reality that it is now time for the Irish Government to act on the constitutional obligation. We must begin to plan to end partition and build a new and agreed Ireland that will be a place for all citizens to live and prosper.”