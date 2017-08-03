Deaths in Kilkenny, August 3, 2017

The late Mary Brophy (née Power)

The death has occurred of Mary Brophy (née Power), Turkstown, Piltown, Kilkenny

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Joan, sons Pat and Paul, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter's home in Turkstown on Thursday (August 3) from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday (August 4) to Church of the Assumption, Piltown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. House private on Friday please.

The late William John Hannan

The death has occurred of William John Hannan Thomond Court, Shelbourne Road, Limerick City, Limerick and Kilkenny.



On 30th July 2017, suddenly at his home, William John, sadly missed by his daughter Elise (Deans Court, Kilkenny), sister Susan, Elise's patrner Mark, grandchildren Synnore and Marcus, relatives and friends

Interment Service on Friday August 4, at 2 p.m.in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny.

The late Sally Kelly

The death has occurred of Sally Kelly (née O'Donnell) Kilkenny St., Castlecomer, Kilkenny and Freshford, Kilkenny.



Late of The Square, Freshford. In the loving care of Bernadette and the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eamonn, daughters Mary, Catherine, sons Walter, Tommy, grandchildren Eamonn, Oisín, son-in-law Mick, daughter-in-law Catherine, sisters Mary Cuggy, Elizabeth Egan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday afternoon from 3 o'clock with Rosary at 9 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 11 o'clock followed by removal to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time on Friday morning please.

The late Sean McDonald

The death has occurred of Seán McDonald, Kylefarney, Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny.



Died on 2nd August 2017, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Seán, beloved husband of Phyllis and much loved father of Paul, sadly missed by his wife and son, brother Paddy, sister Kitty (Carey), daughter-in-law Ciara, grandchildren Luke and Sarah, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 5.30 o'clock on Thursday evening with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Ballyfoyle. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Rebecca Middleton

The death has occurred of Rebecca Middleton, 20 Parkmore Tce., Gowran, Kilkenny.



Died on 29th July 2017 peacefully. Predeceased by her mother Vera. Deeply regretted by her loving father Toni, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, and friends R.I.P. Reposing at her home in Gowran on Friday from 2pm with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning from her home to Church of the Assumption, Gowran for 2pm. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning.

The late Josephine Mary (Josie) Purcell (née Moore)

The death has occurred of Josephine Mary (Josie) Purcell (née Moore), Connolly Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny

Died on the 29th July 2017, Josie, passed away after a short time in hospital having sufferd a Spinal Stroke, she slipped away peacefully with her family around her. Josie is wife of the late Thomas Purcell (Butts Green). She will be sadly missed by her sister Peggy Carroll (Loughboy), her eternally loving sons Jim and Michael, her grandchildren Kathleen, Megan, Siobhan and Victoria, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews in Ireland. Remembered fondly and lovingly by many great friends from the UK.

Reposing at her sister Peggy's house at 12 Cedarwood Avenue, Loughboy from 3 o'clock on Monday (7th August) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the http:www.rnib.org.uk/donations-and-fundraising/donate-now. In Josephine Purcell's name, RNIB help those with vision loss due to glaucoma.