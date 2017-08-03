Get on your bike to cycle with some legends of Kilkenny hurling

A major cycling event will take place in north Kilkenny next month to raise funds for a very worthy cause.

And it looks set to be a chance to test your mettle against some of the best, with a number of legends of Kilkenny hurling already confirming they will be taking part.

The DeenSide Wheelers (DSW) have invited some top former hurlers to join them for the exciting event in Castlecomer on Saturday, August 19. The DSW has firmly cemented itself as one of the sporting groups in Kilkenny always seeking to extend their reach.

They have, over the years, organised the Deenside Cup, male and female sportives, youth races and many social events.

The greatest achievement of this club has to be the wonderful contribution made towards local and national charities such as Castlecomer Day Care Centre, Castlecomer SOS Centre, Teach Tom, and Womens Refuge Centre, the Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare Team, Alzheimers Society and many more. More than €30,000 has been raised for these groups over the years.

The upcoming event will donate proceeds to Castlecomer day care centre, a purpose-built facility that provides care, comfort and companionship for the elderly people of north Kilkenny. The centre is hugely dependent on the goodwill of local volunteers,fundraising and contributions.

The cycle will have an option for all levels of fitness. There will be four distances from 5km up to 100km. The entrants will get the opportunity to cycle with some of the greatest hurlers ever to play the game, such as Tommy Walsh, JJ Delaney, Jackie Tyrell, Eoin Larkin, Martin Comerford and many more. There will be entertainment for the children also.

So, come along for what promises to be a fun exciting and challenging day for all. The cycle leaves from Erin’s Own GAA grounds in Ballycomey. Registration opens at 9am. For more, contact 087-2794513.