Kilkenny teenager ordered by judge to stay away from sulkies

A kilkenny teenager has appeared in court charged in connection with an incident of alleged horse cruelty in the city centre on Monday afternoon.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with two alleged offences under the Animal and Welfare Act 2013.

Sergeant Richard Thornton told the court that gardaí were objecting to bail because of the seriousness of the charges. He added that there would be witness and CCTV evidence offered to the court.

He outlined that it would be alleged that the horse was 'driven hard' down the road and ended up breaking his hind leg and was euthanised by a vet. The sergeant added that there were cuts in the horse's mouth which indicated that the 'bit was too tight' and that the 'shoes were not in the appropriate condition'.

Judge John Cheatle granted bail subject to strict conditions with the juvenile's interaction with horses.

He ordered that the teenager is not to take a horse out on a public road, drive a sulky or be a passenger on a sulky. He also imposed a curfew and that the juvenile sign on daily at Kilkenny Garda Station and remain drug and alcohol free on public. He remanded the juvenile on bail to appear at Kilkenny District Court on September 26.