Thousands to descend on Kells, Kilkenny for 'Reign of Terror'

Thousands are expected to descend upon the Medieval village of Kells in Kilkenny this autumn for Ireland's first and only endurance obstacle course event, 'Reign of Terror'.

Hurling heroes Jackie Tyrell, Noel Hickey and David Herity lined out yesterday for the launch of for the adrenaline-fuelled event on Saturday, October 21.

Part of a growing trend, the popularity of obstacle course runs has overtaken that of marathons. Almost 1,000 people participated in last year's Reign of Terror, with the number expected to double in 2017 given its appeal to competitive participants and people of any reasonable level of fitness.

Evanne Ni Chuilinn, Tracey Millea and Jo Jordon are just some of the high profile names lined up to participate for 2017 along with a raft of GAA and sporting stars.

The course, which is adaptable for everyone from 12 to 70 years of age, takes in both a 5 km and 10km route. Set on an ancient battlefield, the medieval Priory Castle and Kings River are just some of the historic backdrops that competitors and spectators alike will enjoy.

There are over 60 obstacles such as 'Strongbow's Summit', 'Motte and Bales', 'Seven Castles Squeeze', 'Warrior Weir', 'Victory Hill' and 'Kyteler's Crossing' that participants can choose to tackle.

"I participated in the Reign of Terror 2016 because I wanted to be challenged physically by something outside of the usual GAA circles," says David Herity, Dublin camogie senior team manager.

"I didn't do any specific training, and partook with other players from my club in Dunnamaggin, but we were all competing against each other.

If you are looking to be challenged mentally, physically, brought outside your comfort zone, have a competitive streak and want a buzzing atmosphere, this event is a must."

For those, who prefer not to get muddy, the backdrop of Kells village offers spectators ample viewing points to watch the fun unfold. Special corporate package offers will be available along with early bird rates for those who sign up in advance.

"Reign of Terror is the perfect gateway to endurance events for anybody wishing to test the waters," says Liam

O' Sullivan, Reign of Terror.

"The course is fully marshalled with a minimum of one staff member being at every obstacle to give a lending hand, if necessary. We hope that people who have never tried this type of event, but have always wanted to, will join us in Kells on October 21."

An ideal family day out, there will be something for everyone with Viking and Medieval battle displays from Déíse Medieval, historical tours of Kells Priory, BBQs and lots more.

