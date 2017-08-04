Kilkenny green projects get €21,000 in funding

More than €21,000 has been allocated for green initiatives in Kilkenny.

The allocated projects includes the development of a Veg Shed project which will encourage unemployed men and women to grow their own fruit and vegetables and hone their gardening skills.

The funding was welcomed by the Minister for State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, John Paul Phelan.

Among the many successful applicants are the Mill Family Resource Centre which has been granted €1,000 and a Biodiversity Awareness Programme for primary schools which is to receive €1,260. A Task programme under the HSE will get €650 while the Cloth Nappy Library gets €605. Eco Unseen has been awarded €2,700; The Veg Shed gets €400 to provide a gardening programme while the Men’s Shed gets €500 to help its participants upcycle bicycles. The CBS Secondary School gets €940 for its Green Flag initiative; The Task Recovery Project gets €500 to help it upcycle furniture while Marine Dimensions is one of the biggest grant recipients with funding of €3,475.

“This latest funding initiative sees Goresbridge Rural Development get €1,200; Tullahought Community Development gets €1,200 while Earth Force Education has been awarded €2,440. The Irish Wildlife Trust is to receive €1,480 while the Global Action Plan gets €3,000 to help it host primary education workshops,” he added.