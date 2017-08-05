Pilgrims to do the Camino walk at Jenkinstown Park

The sixth annual Camino walk will take place in Jenkinstown Park on Sunday, August 13 at 2.30pm.

The walk will start at Jenkinstown Church and will stop at different points to remember the themes and pointers of the Santiago de Compostella walk.

Pilgrim reflections and thoughts from Santiago will be read and a stop at St. Colman’s Well will be part of the annual walk.

“It brings together not only pilgrims who have walked the Camino but also many who intend walking this year or in the future,” said Larry Carroll who has walked the Camino.

Organisers say the walk is an opportunity to capture the spirit of the Camino.

“We will reconnect with our history and the many pilgrims who have walked the Camino from Kilkenny.

“The day is open to all who wish to learn more about the Camino or just meet up with friends who have walked it. All are welcome,” said Fr Willie Purcell.

He added: “The Camino is a personal journey which some people do individually or as a group, however you walk it your life is changed.”

The Camino de Santiago (the Way of St James) is a large network of ancient pilgrim routes stretching across Europe. It comes together then at the tomb of St James in Santiago de Compostela in north-west Spain.

Thousands do the walk every year.